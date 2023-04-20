Zilliqa (ZIL) Market Cap Reaches $475.60 Million

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $475.60 million and $121.41 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for $0.0300 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa’s launch date was September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 17,425,946,604 coins and its circulating supply is 15,867,699,447 coins. Zilliqa’s official message board is blog.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com.

Zilliqa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that uses sharding and pBFT consensus to ensure security. It has Scilla, a safety-focused language for its smart contracts that can identify and eliminate security vulnerabilities. The platform was created by a team from the National University of Singapore. It aims to transform digital infrastructure across industries and communities by providing a fast, secure and cost-effective blockchain platform, suitable for developing decentralized applications in finance, gaming, and digital advertising.”

