Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 68.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $32.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $66.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.37.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.27). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $326,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,659.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $326,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,659.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 4,307 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $228,357.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,102.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,932 shares of company stock worth $693,458. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZION. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 453.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

