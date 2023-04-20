Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 68.09% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.28.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 7.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $32.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $66.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.37.
Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, National Association
In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $326,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,659.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $326,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,659.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 4,307 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $228,357.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,102.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,932 shares of company stock worth $693,458. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZION. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 453.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.
About Zions Bancorporation, National Association
Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION)
- Intuitive Surgical Carves A Bottom And Preps For Higher Prices
- Baker Hughes Is A High-Yield Play On Electrification
- Johnson & Johnson Earnings Mix Some Good with Some Concerns
- Is Bank of America a Good Stock to Buy?
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.