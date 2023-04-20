Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.27), Briefing.com reports. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 18.36%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

ZION stock opened at $32.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $66.89.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZION shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.28.

In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $118,784.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,637.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $326,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,659.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $118,784.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,637.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,932 shares of company stock worth $693,458 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 51.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.