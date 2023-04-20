Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.27), Briefing.com reports. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 18.36%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share.
ZION stock opened at $32.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $66.89.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.
In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $118,784.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,637.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $326,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,659.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $118,784.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,637.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,932 shares of company stock worth $693,458 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 51.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.
