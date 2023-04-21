10,750 Shares in OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX) Purchased by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned 0.06% of OCA Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of OCA Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of OCA Acquisition during the third quarter worth $145,000. RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of OCA Acquisition during the third quarter worth $289,000. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OCA Acquisition during the first quarter worth $478,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OCA Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

OCA Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OCAX remained flat at $10.38 during mid-day trading on Friday. OCA Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $10.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.24.

OCA Acquisition Company Profile

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. OCA Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

