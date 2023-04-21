15,444 Shares in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Acquired by Epacria Capital Partners LLC

Epacria Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000. CarMax makes up 1.0% of Epacria Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KMX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in CarMax by 11.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CarMax by 80.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in CarMax by 6.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.90.

CarMax Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:KMX traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.24. The company had a trading volume of 217,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,370. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.68. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $106.24.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

