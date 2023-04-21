170,000 Shares in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Bought by Privium Fund Management B.V.

Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,740,000. Confluent accounts for about 1.4% of Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Privium Fund Management B.V. owned about 0.06% of Confluent at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Confluent by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Confluent by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Confluent by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Confluent by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFLT stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.11. 871,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,520,634. Confluent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $37.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative net margin of 77.24% and a negative return on equity of 55.61%. The business had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.89.

In other Confluent news, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 644,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $17,364,841.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Confluent news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 97,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $2,486,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,170.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 644,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $17,364,841.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,633.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,690,484 shares of company stock worth $44,033,743 over the last 90 days. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

