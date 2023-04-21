20,000 Shares in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Acquired by Epacria Capital Partners LLC

Epacria Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Enbridge by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,923,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $661,242,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285,302 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Enbridge in the third quarter worth approximately $128,054,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,924 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Enbridge by 31.4% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,327,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Enbridge by 14.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,033,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $634,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036,072 shares in the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Stock Performance

ENB stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,412,996. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The stock has a market cap of $79.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 5.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

ENB has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

