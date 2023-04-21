20,039 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB) Purchased by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPMB. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 73.2% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 48,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 20,650 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 407.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 56,306 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 37.4% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SPMB traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $22.08. 121,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,908. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $23.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day moving average of $21.88.

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund tracks an index of US agency mortgage pass-through debt. SPMB was launched on Jan 15, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

