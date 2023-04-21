2,012 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Acquired by Centurion Wealth Management LLC

Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,806.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,183,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,026 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 376,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,481 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $230,774,000. QVR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. QVR LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 751,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,219,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,503,000 after acquiring an additional 409,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $316.12. 29,546,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,354,047. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $335.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.66.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

