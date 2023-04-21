24,962 Shares in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Acquired by Mach 1 Financial Group LLC

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,962 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,660,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,694,000 after buying an additional 523,996 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,302,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,277,000 after buying an additional 328,137 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,574,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,335,000 after buying an additional 215,603 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 7.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,678,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,901,000 after buying an additional 180,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 4.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,658,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,389,000 after buying an additional 120,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John B. Williams sold 1,840 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $44,068.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,945.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Associated Banc news, Director John B. Williams sold 1,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $44,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,945.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $116,993.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,140.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Associated Banc Price Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASB. UBS Group began coverage on Associated Banc in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.71.

NYSE:ASB opened at $18.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.98. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $452.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.92 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 25.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.74%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

