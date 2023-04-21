28,830 Shares in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Purchased by Mach 1 Financial Group LLC

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 1,507.1% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,308,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,859 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management bought a new position in Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,164,000. Progeny 3 Inc. bought a new position in Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,479,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,845,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,117,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,403,000 after acquiring an additional 687,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $18.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.53 and its 200 day moving average is $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Ares Capital had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.74 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ARCC shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

