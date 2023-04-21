3,773 Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Bought by Deuterium Capital Management LLC

Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 28,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $54,210,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,711,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,824,459. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $65.28 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $147.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.27 and a 200-day moving average of $72.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.