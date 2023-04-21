4,365 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Purchased by Olistico Wealth LLC

Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,365 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000. Visa makes up 1.0% of Olistico Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,115 shares of company stock valued at $30,115,598. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Visa Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.70.

V opened at $234.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $441.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $224.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.87. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $234.99.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.17%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Stories

