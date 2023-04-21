547,773 Shares in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS) Acquired by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 547,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,500,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.50% of Anywhere Real Estate at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HOUS. Barclays lowered their price objective on Anywhere Real Estate from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut Anywhere Real Estate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Anywhere Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

Shares of HOUS opened at $6.01 on Friday. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Anywhere Real Estate, Inc engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Corporate and Other. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through a portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

