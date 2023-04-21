55,000 Shares in Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCP) Purchased by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Swiftmerge Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Swiftmerge Acquisition by 15,733.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,693,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Swiftmerge Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,002,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Swiftmerge Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,065,000. Caas Capital Management LP grew its stake in Swiftmerge Acquisition by 17.5% in the third quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 1,877,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,622,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Swiftmerge Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,998,000. 60.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Swiftmerge Acquisition alerts:

Swiftmerge Acquisition Price Performance

IVCP stock remained flat at $10.34 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,889. Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $10.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average is $10.16.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Profile

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Swiftmerge Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiftmerge Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.