56,664 Shares in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 56,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHV. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 213.2% during the third quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.36 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.73 and a 52-week high of $110.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.32 and a 200-day moving average of $110.18.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.391 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $4.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

