6,720 Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Acquired by Kades & Cheifetz LLC

Kades & Cheifetz LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,720 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 34,429 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,820 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 26,627 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 13,813 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.62. 2,096,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,085,672. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $72.11 and a 1 year high of $107.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

