9258 Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,477 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 34,429 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,820 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 107.8% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 26,627 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 13,813 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CVS traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,126,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,100,450. The company has a market capitalization of $92.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $72.11 and a one year high of $107.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Further Reading

