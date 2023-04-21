9258 Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 578.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,967 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises about 1.5% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. 9258 Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $6,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.43. 135,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,265. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $61.44 and a one year high of $76.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.20.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.