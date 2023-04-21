9258 Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,700 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,649,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,634,000 after acquiring an additional 160,581 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,077,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,701 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,151 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,039,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,110,000 after buying an additional 683,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 237.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,844,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,785,000 after buying an additional 1,298,447 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.38. 421,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,956,231. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.26 and a 1-year high of $121.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.53.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

