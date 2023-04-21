9258 Wealth Management LLC Buys 97 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,411 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 101,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $652,812.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,980,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,184,955.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,105,275 shares of company stock valued at $26,412,477 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $340.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 936,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,878,193. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $389.58. The company has a market capitalization of $113.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $337.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.88.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 13.23%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 30.98 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $429.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.