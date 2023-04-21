9258 Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,145 iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 13,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 35,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 35.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

ACWI stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.96. 840,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,142,674. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.79. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $75.71 and a one year high of $96.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.