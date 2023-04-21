9258 Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

9258 Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Linde by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Linde by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Linde by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Linde Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.67.

Linde stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $365.98. The company had a trading volume of 598,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,270. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $367.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.12 billion, a PE ratio of 44.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.83.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. Linde’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 61.82%.

About Linde

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

