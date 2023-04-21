9258 Wealth Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. White Pine Investment CO lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 1,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $648,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $454.34. 314,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,132. The company has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $398.11 and a one year high of $499.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $460.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $454.30.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

