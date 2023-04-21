9258 Wealth Management LLC Has $8.33 Million Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

9258 Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Cincinnati Financial comprises approximately 1.8% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. 9258 Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Cincinnati Financial worth $8,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,330,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,330,000 after buying an additional 1,579,078 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,880,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,691,122,000 after acquiring an additional 476,371 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,723,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $787,140,000 after acquiring an additional 427,730 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,909,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,066,764,000 after buying an additional 403,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 441,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,503,000 after buying an additional 223,682 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Shares of CINF traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.27. 123,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,288. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of -35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.62. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $139.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CINF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.33.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Further Reading

