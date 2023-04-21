9258 Wealth Management LLC Has $874,000 Holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

9258 Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,131 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 487.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,933 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 22,781 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 226,095 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 138,699 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. 18.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.66. 90,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,807. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.23. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $17.75.

In related news, Director Mary Chris Jammet acquired 1,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,833 shares in the company, valued at $121,098.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

