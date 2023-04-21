9258 Wealth Management LLC Purchases 11,383 Shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,383 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 44,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 10,308 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $579,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,030,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000.

Get iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:IAGG traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $48.76. 2,123,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.68. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.13 and a 52 week high of $53.61.

About iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.