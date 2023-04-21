9258 Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 292.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total value of $25,327,979.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,264,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,159,708,560.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 689,703 shares of company stock valued at $237,930,004. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale lowered Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.84.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $8.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $383.63. 1,524,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,067,936. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $364.56 billion, a PE ratio of 55.23, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $339.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $348.43. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $276.83 and a 12 month high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.