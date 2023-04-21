9258 Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,055 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 12.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at about $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 12.3% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 9.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,611,000 after buying an additional 16,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 52.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,086 shares in the company, valued at $11,054,930.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,000 shares of company stock worth $6,444,990. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,403,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,981,825. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $75.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $66.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.59.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

