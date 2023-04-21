9,442 Shares in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Purchased by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 234,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,652,000 after buying an additional 11,896 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 117.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after buying an additional 57,546 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 107.4% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 82,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,011,000 after buying an additional 42,898 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 147.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,272,000 after buying an additional 46,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,265,000 after buying an additional 20,393 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS IYJ traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.07. 23,252 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $123.05 and a 1 year high of $158.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

