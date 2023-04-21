Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Given New $103.00 Price Target at Wolfe Research

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wolfe Research from $107.00 to $103.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. Wolfe Research currently has an underperform rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ABT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $122.37.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

ABT stock opened at $110.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.73. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $124.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Abbott Laboratories

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABT. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $131,000. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,280 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 813,253 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $96,257,000 after purchasing an additional 15,521 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 636.2% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

