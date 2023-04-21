AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Crescent Sterling Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $3,486,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, SVB Securities upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

AbbVie Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,711,801.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,711,801.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at $34,871,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 185,767 shares of company stock valued at $28,443,783 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.40. 1,729,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,925,548. The company has a market cap of $286.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.91 and its 200-day moving average is $154.06. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.56%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

