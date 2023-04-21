AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Curi Wealth Management LLC

Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,280,095.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,280,095.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $1,212,363.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,711,801.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,767 shares of company stock valued at $28,443,783. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.56. 903,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,913,411. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $286.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wolfe Research lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.94.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

