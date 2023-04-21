Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI) Short Interest Up 5.8% in March

Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,360,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the March 15th total of 4,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 446,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.8 days. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Absci stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,572. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average of $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.17. Absci has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $7.46.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 million. Absci had a negative net margin of 1,825.37% and a negative return on equity of 34.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Absci will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Absci by 538.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 12,018 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Absci by 1,314.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13,148 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Absci during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Absci in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Absci in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 47.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Absci Corporation, a drug and target discovery company, provides biologic drug candidates and production cell lines using integrated drug creation platform for partners in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform enables the creation of biologics by unifying the drug discovery and cell line development processes into one process.

