Abundance Wealth Counselors Acquires 3,101 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,152 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Regions Financial were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 9.3% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 77,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Invst LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 22,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 122,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,136.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RF stock opened at $18.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.36 and its 200 day moving average is $21.44. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $24.33.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RF. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.68.

Regions Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

