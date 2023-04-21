Abundance Wealth Counselors Buys Shares of 6,429 Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 398.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SFM shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.13.

In other news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 1,159 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $38,397.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 240,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,980,718.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 1,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $38,397.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 240,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,980,718.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $44,791.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,088.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 157,547 shares of company stock valued at $5,174,940. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $32.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $35.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.39.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

