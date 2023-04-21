Abundance Wealth Counselors Has $351,000 Position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCC. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 791.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $12.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.85 and its 200 day moving average is $12.45. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $15.20.

Owl Rock Capital ( NYSE:ORCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 38.80%. The business had revenue of $350.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.34%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

Owl Rock Capital Corp non traded business development company seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the United States with an EBITDA of USD 10 – 250 million and annual revenue of USD 50 million – 2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defense, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

