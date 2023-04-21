Abundance Wealth Counselors Invests $219,000 in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,813 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,646,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,626,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,604,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,130 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 13.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,278,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,425,000 after buying an additional 1,127,786 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,030,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,728,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,583,000 after buying an additional 861,031 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

NYSE:BK opened at $44.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $52.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.68.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on BK. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.61.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

