ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Down 3.7%

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) shares were down 3.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.40 and last traded at $10.49. Approximately 80,576 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 796,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ACMR shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ACM Research from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ACM Research presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

ACM Research Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average is $10.07. The company has a market cap of $579.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $108.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.03 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 10.10%. Research analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Haiping Dun sold 37,500 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $452,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 889,116 shares in the company, valued at $10,722,738.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lisa Feng sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $278,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,512.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 37,500 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $452,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 889,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,722,738.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACM Research

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ACM Research by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in ACM Research by 210.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in ACM Research during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in ACM Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 64.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

Recommended Stories

