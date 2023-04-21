Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $53.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ATNM. StockNews.com cut shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, William Blair lowered Actinium Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM opened at $8.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average of $10.21. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $15.12.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals ( NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). Actinium Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,885.09% and a negative return on equity of 46.38%. Equities research analysts predict that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATNM. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $159,000. 11.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel targeted therapies. It also develops and markets medicines for relapsed or refractory cancer patients. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

