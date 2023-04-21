Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) Trading 11.4% Higher

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Rating) shares traded up 11.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.96 and last traded at $0.74. 993,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 147% from the average session volume of 402,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

Addex Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.98. The company has a market cap of $9.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Addex Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEA Management Company LLC lifted its position in Addex Therapeutics by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,648,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 4,707,242 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in Addex Therapeutics by 26.5% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 66,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Addex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

Addex Therapeutics Company Profile

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

