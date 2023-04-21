Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Acquires 6,775 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,656 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $5,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 6.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,081,000 after acquiring an additional 510,865 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 7.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,955,000 after purchasing an additional 112,553 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Enbridge by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,600,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENB has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of Enbridge stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.31. 1,072,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,421,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.23. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.10). Enbridge had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

