Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Acquires 720 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,572 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.8% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $15,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,030,429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,432,900,000 after purchasing an additional 491,837 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 32.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,052,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,128 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 53,375.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,829,924 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822,762 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,570,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,173,549,000 after acquiring an additional 21,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,376,250 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,368,364,000 after acquiring an additional 64,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,668 shares of company stock valued at $3,290,566. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ COST traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $506.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,457. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $491.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $490.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $591.90. The company has a market capitalization of $224.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.