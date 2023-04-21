Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Buys 16,024 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZGet Rating) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,024 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.63.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.26. 2,035,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,853,095. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.36. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $71.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

