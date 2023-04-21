Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Buys 16,024 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,024 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.63.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.26. 2,035,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,853,095. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.36. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $71.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Further Reading

