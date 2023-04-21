Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Buys 50,441 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 83.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,019 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 50,441 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 93,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of AT&T by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 24,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 14,241 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of AT&T by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,457,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,825,000 after buying an additional 246,455 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 89,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,872 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 55,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 25,019 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.34. 51,715,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,210,813. The company has a market cap of $131.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.04 and a 200 day moving average of $18.62.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.94.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

