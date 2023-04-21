Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Buys 598 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 103.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Surevest LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.0% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cfra restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.34.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,499,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,770,697. The company has a market capitalization of $151.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.02. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,706,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $189,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,689 shares of company stock worth $4,057,330 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.