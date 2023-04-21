Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,429 shares during the period. Blackstone comprises 2.5% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $21,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 6,039.5% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,231,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 4,162,438 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,915,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $913,628,000 after buying an additional 3,574,211 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,353,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $113,260,000 after purchasing an additional 878,676 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 3,214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 753,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,037,000 after purchasing an additional 730,405 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,367,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $365,526,000 after purchasing an additional 660,166 shares during the period. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $5,513,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,812,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,934,440.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $5,513,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,812,747 shares in the company, valued at $269,934,440.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.61 per share, with a total value of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,111.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,950,338 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,064 and have sold 140,962,716 shares valued at $1,744,783,150. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Blackstone Price Performance

BX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.54.

BX traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.93. 2,805,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,066,823. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $63.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $123.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.98.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company’s revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.59%.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.