Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Grows Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up about 1.4% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 45.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,064,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $177,776,000 after purchasing an additional 335,033 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,485,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $318,588,000 after purchasing an additional 254,283 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,422,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,239,327,000 after purchasing an additional 211,341 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 114.7% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 380,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,104,000 after purchasing an additional 203,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 14.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,603,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $267,781,000 after purchasing an additional 196,808 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. HSBC boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.44.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:HON traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $195.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 691,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,078. The company has a market capitalization of $130.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.99.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.