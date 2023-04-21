Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $2.86 Million Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 230.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,505 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 32,440 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 52.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 33,936 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,870 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of DVN stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,196,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,826,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.74. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $79.40.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. This represents a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In related news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,173,494.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Devon Energy news, Director John E. Bethancourt acquired 3,765 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,173,494.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

