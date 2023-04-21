Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 1,108 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Amgen by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Securities lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.25.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $243.16. The stock had a trading volume of 698,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.38. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.30 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The company has a market capitalization of $129.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

